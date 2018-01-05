Mouthwatering strawberry desserts: strawberry pudding recipes

© Francis Waldam/Cedus Wimbledon fortnight is here, so while you cheer on Andy Murray from the stands of the All England Club or from your sofa, make sure to indulge in our favourite Wimbledon tradition: strawberries!



The ultimate summer fruit, strawberries are in season from spring right through until the start of autumn, not just during Wimbledon! They make a treat simply all on their own, dipped in sugar, served with cream or incorporated into mouth-watering cakes, pastries, sorbets and desserts.



The possibilities for yummy strawberry puddings are endless, but here are our personal favourites for you to road test!



Our strawberry special includes all the info on the different types of strawberries available and their nutritional value.









