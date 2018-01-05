>
>

Mouthwatering strawberry desserts: strawberry pudding recipes

Article in images
  

© Francis Waldam/Cedus - Mouthwatering strawberry desserts: strawberry pudding recipes
© Francis Waldam/Cedus
Wimbledon fortnight is here, so while you cheer on Andy Murray from the stands of the All England Club or from your sofa, make sure to indulge in our favourite Wimbledon tradition: strawberries!

The ultimate summer fruit, strawberries are in season from spring right through until the start of autumn, not just during Wimbledon! They make a treat simply all on their own, dipped in sugar, served with cream or incorporated into mouth-watering cakes, pastries, sorbets and desserts.

The possibilities for yummy strawberry puddings are endless, but here are our personal favourites for you to road test!

Our strawberry special includes all the info on the different types of strawberries available and their nutritional value.




JM, SH

 
  
Sarah Horrocks
04/06/2008
Tags Fruits
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeCelebrity Men with Glasses
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         