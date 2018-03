Savoy biscuit with strawberry filling

© Caroline Martin / Cedus

Serves 6 - 8

Preparation: 50 min

Cooking time: around 45 min

Refrigeration: 15 min



Ingredients

For the biscuit:

110g castor sugar

2 flat tbsp icing sugar

50g flour

50g yeast + 1 tsp yeast for tin

6 eggs

1 lemon

10g butter for tin



For the filling:

6 tbsp strawberry syrup

2 tbsp water

200ml vanilla cake cream

500g good strawberries (try and get ones with a really strong flavour)

2 tbsp icing sugar



See the full recipe