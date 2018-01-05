

© Henri Yeru/APRIFEL



> Strawberries are an essential part of the Great British Summer. They're sweet, delicious and good for you.



> Strawberries contain 35 kcal per 100g, and at 91% water they're great for satisfying hunger pangs and quenching your thirst. They're purgative, duiretic and astringent.



> Strawberries are rich in minerals and oligo-elements such as potassium (150mg per 100g), calcium and magnesium (12mg), and are also a good source of iron (0.4mg), copper, zinc and other vital nutrients that are essential for keeping the body's cells working properly.



> Strawberries contain lots of Vitamins C and B and are an excellent source of folic acid, which is essential for the neuromuscular system.

