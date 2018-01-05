Get into smoothies

© Innocent
Innocent smoothies are a natural mix of pure fruit and nothing else: no added water, sugar, preservatives, concentrates or other nasty chemicals. Each smoothie contains over three-quarters of a pound of pure fruit. Rushed off your feet and having the day from hell? Swap your can of Coke for a refreshing smoothie for an instant fruit boost.
Available in the following flavours:
- cranberries and raspberries
- strawberries and bananas
- mango and passionfruit
- blackberries and blueberries
- oranges, bananas and pineapples
- pineapples, bananas and coconuts
- NEW strawberries and cherries
See www.innocentdrinks.co.uk for more information.