Say no to crisps, peanuts, biscuits and other fatty, tasteless nibbles. Next time you're entertaining or having nibbles before dinner, put out some fresh dips: creamy yoghurt and vegetable-based dips with fresh herbs, carrots, celery and crackerbread or toasted bread.



Our faves include: smoked salmon with spinach dip, tomato, cumin and mint dip, and carrot, cream cheese and chive dip.



