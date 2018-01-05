- Mediterranean cuisine: sun drenched recipes from the South of France and Spain

Mediterranean cooking is huge at the minute, and we love it because it tastes just as good as it is for your waistline. Combining sun-ripened fruit and veg with fish and olive oil, aromatic herbs and spices, a Mediterranean diet is fresh, tasty and healthy.



We take you on a tour of the Med to find the tastiest dishes around, from sun-drenched classics to the more imaginative dishes, our favourite refreshing recipes to keep you cool when the temperature rockets and gourmet speciality desserts from Spain and the South of France. Sun-dried tomatoes, grilled tuna and St Tropez cake? Yes please!







