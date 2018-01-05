Albums
Refreshing recipes to keep you cool
Sarah Horrocks
05/07/2008
Article Plan
Mediterranean cuisine: sun drenched recipes from the South of France and Spain
▼
Minestrone soup
Gonzague tapenade
Vegetables stuffed with meat
Aubergine and feta gratin
Sun-dried tomatoes
Aubergine puffs
Tomato, feta and barley bread tartlets
Curried cucumber and cheese carpaccio
Olive and tomato terrine
Grilled tuna with cherry tomato coulis
Baked red mullet
Refreshing recipes to keep you cool
Gazpacho
Marinated mint courgettes
Cucumber and herb soup
Vegetable and herb carpaccio
Carpaccio of sea bass with lemon verbena oil
Baked perch with pesto and basil sauce
Peach and mint soup
Creme catalane
Pine nut tart
Almond and apricot tart
Spiced peach and nectarine compote
St Tropez cake
More recipes :
Braised Venison with Beer and Cranberries with Stella Artois Beer
Beer Batter with Sweet Cinnamon Apples With Stella Artois Beer
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
