Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Speciality desserts for a treat
Fresh fruit recipes: healthy and delicious desserts
Fruit desserts: Summer berry recipes
Egg recipes: Cracking recipe ideas for eggs
Delicious strawberry dessert recipes
Sarah Horrocks
05/07/2008
Mediterranean cuisine: sun drenched recipes from the South of France and Spain
Minestrone soup
Gonzague tapenade
Vegetables stuffed with meat
Aubergine and feta gratin
Sun-dried tomatoes
Aubergine puffs
Tomato, feta and barley bread tartlets
Curried cucumber and cheese carpaccio
Olive and tomato terrine
Grilled tuna with cherry tomato coulis
Baked red mullet
Gazpacho
Marinated mint courgettes
Cucumber and herb soup
Vegetable and herb carpaccio
Carpaccio of sea bass with lemon verbena oil
Baked perch with pesto and basil sauce
Speciality desserts for a treat
Peach and mint soup
Creme catalane
Pine nut tart
Almond and apricot tart
Spiced peach and nectarine compote
St Tropez cake
More recipes :
Boiled eggs wrapped in salmon
Baked eggs in tomatoes
Oven-baked vegetable tortilla
Red onion and white bean salad
Onion and cheese soda bread
Caramelised onion and goats cheese tart
Red Onion and Roast Cherry Tomato Soup
Squash, leek and feta puff slice
Broccoli and stilton flan
Rhubarb and orange tart
