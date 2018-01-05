Fresh dairy procude, light dairy products, fromage frais, yoghurt, ricotta, crème fraîche



Dairy products like fromage frais, yoghurts, ricotta and light crème fraîche are great ingredients for refreshing desserts, being both light and creamy. They're relatively low in calories and fat, and they can be used in countless cakes, creams and mousses.



Dairy produce also provides us with animal protein which is very filling, and calcium, which studies have shown to be a slimming aid. You can't go wrong!