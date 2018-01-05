>
>

Sweeteners, Canderel

 
Sweeteners, Canderel

Sweeteners can now be used in cooking, which is great news for sweet tooths! They can significantly lower the calorie content of any pudding without taking any of the flavour away. They contain around the same quantity of calories as sugar, but saccharine is up to 200 times as powerful as real sugar to the taste, which means a tiny amount is enough to sweeten any dessert. So if you're watching your figure, don't just use sweetener in your tea and coffee - use it for baking too.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
10/04/2008
Tags Fruits
Reader ranking:4/5 
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Celebrity Men with GlassesThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         