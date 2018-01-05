Sweeteners, Canderel

Sweeteners can now be used in cooking, which is great news for sweet tooths! They can significantly lower the calorie content of any pudding without taking any of the flavour away. They contain around the same quantity of calories as sugar, but saccharine is up to 200 times as powerful as real sugar to the taste, which means a tiny amount is enough to sweeten any dessert. So if you're watching your figure, don't just use sweetener in your tea and coffee - use it for baking too.



