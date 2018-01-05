>
>

Melon sorbet

 
Melon sorbet
Serves 4 
By Splenda®
Refrigeration: 2h 30

Ingredients
1kg de-seeded melon
200ml water
1 sheet of gelatine
4 heaped tbsp Splenda®


Preparation
Place melon in a pan and poach with a little water until you get a purée. Meanwhile, soften the gelatine in cold water. Strain the purée, retaining the juice. Put the juice back on the heat and reduce it by half by heating for around 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, blend the melon purée. Remove from the heat, add the Splenda®, melon and drained gelatine. Mix well, pour into a sorbet maker and follow the instructions for your model. Place in a suitable container (eg lolly mould) and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.






  
  
Sarah Horrocks
10/04/2008
Tags Fruits
