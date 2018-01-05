Strawberry and rose slice

Serves 6-8.



Ingredients

500g strawberries

Sponge: 4 eggs, 20g Splenda®, 125g flour, 1 sachet yeast.

Cream: 250ml milk, 10g Splenda®, 130g butter, 2 eggs, 20g conflour.

Syrup: 200ml water, 10g Splenda®, 4 tbsp rose water.

Dried rose pieces to garnish



Preparation

Cream: Boil the milk. Whip the eggs, cornflour and Splenda® in a bowl, pour in the milk, whip and pour into a pan. Boil for 1 minute, whipping constantly. Remove from the heat, add half the butter chopped into small pieces and mix. Cling film and leave to cool.

Sponge: Preheat oven to 210°C (GM 7). Mix the flour and yeast. Break the eggs into a bowl, add the Splenda® and whip until you get a firm, mosse-like consistency. Add the flour gradually. Place mixture on a sheet of baking paper and bake for 8-10 minutes.

Syrup: Mix all ingredients and set aside.

Soften the butter to make it easier to mix, add the cold cream and whip until it whitens. Set aside. De-stalk the strawberries, cut them in half and set aside.

Set a circular cake tin onto a serving plate and cut a stip of clear plastic to place on the inside. Cut the sponge into 2 circles (16cm diameter or to fit tin) and place one in the tin. Soak it with syrup and spread a thin layer of cream all over with a spoon. Arrange the halved strawberries around the outside and add more cream with a spoon. Add the remaining strawberries to the middle. Cover with cream again, saving just a little for the garnish. Place the other sponge on top and drizzle with syrup, keeping a little aside to add to the cream for the topping. Spread the topping over and smooth. Refrigerate for an hour. To serve, garnish with strawberries and pieces of dried rose.





















