Strawberry and rose slice
Ingredients
500g strawberries
Sponge: 4 eggs, 20g Splenda®, 125g flour, 1 sachet yeast.
Cream: 250ml milk, 10g Splenda®, 130g butter, 2 eggs, 20g conflour.
Syrup: 200ml water, 10g Splenda®, 4 tbsp rose water.
Dried rose pieces to garnish

Preparation
Cream: Boil the milk. Whip the eggs, cornflour and Splenda® in a bowl, pour in the milk, whip and pour into a pan. Boil for 1 minute, whipping constantly. Remove from the heat, add half the butter chopped into small pieces and mix. Cling film and leave to cool.
Sponge: Preheat oven to 210°C (GM 7). Mix the flour and yeast. Break the eggs into a bowl, add the Splenda® and whip until you get a firm, mosse-like consistency. Add the flour gradually. Place mixture on a sheet of baking paper and bake for 8-10 minutes.
Syrup: Mix all ingredients and set aside.
Soften the butter to make it easier to mix, add the cold cream and whip until it whitens. Set aside. De-stalk the strawberries, cut them in half and set aside.
Set a circular cake tin onto a serving plate and cut a stip of clear plastic to place on the inside. Cut the sponge into 2 circles (16cm diameter or to fit tin) and place one in the tin. Soak it with syrup and spread a thin layer of cream all over with a spoon. Arrange the halved strawberries around the outside and add more cream with a spoon. Add the remaining strawberries to the middle. Cover with cream again, saving just a little for the garnish. Place the other sponge on top and drizzle with syrup, keeping a little aside to add to the cream for the topping. Spread the topping over and smooth. Refrigerate for an hour. To serve, garnish with strawberries and pieces of dried rose.










  
  
Sarah Horrocks
10/04/2008
Tags Fruits
