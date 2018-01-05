>
Upside down pear and hazlenut crumble recipe

 
© Canderel

Serves 8. Recipe by Canderel.

Ingredients
6 Williams pears, diced, 90g low-fat butter, 100g flour, 50g powdered/ground hazlenuts , 30g oats, juice of half an orange, 8 tbsp Canderel, 1 star anise, juice of half a lemon, 1 pinch of salt, 100ml water.

Preparation
Preheat the oven to 210°C (GM 7).
Make the crumble: Crumble the flour, 70g softened butter, 4 tbsp Canderel, powdered hazlenuts, oats and pinch of salt until you get rough crumbs. Cook the crumble at 210°on a non-stick backing tray for around 15 min and set aside at room temperature.
Sauté half the pears in 20g butter with the star anise, orange and lemon juice over a high heat for 5 minutes. Leave to cool and add 2tbsp Canderel.
Blend the rest of the pears in 100ml water and the rest of the Canderel and pour this juice into a freezer container. Freeze for around 2h, mixing frequently with a fork until you get a granité (crumbly ice). To serve, blend the granité a little to obtain a smoother ice. Arrange the crumble in the bottom of your serving glasses, add the pears and cover with the granité.




  
  
Rank this page: 

