Apple and strawberry ravioli

© Canderel

Serves 4

By Canderel



Ingredients

24 Chinese ravioli sheets, 2 Golden Delicious apples, diced, 250g strawberries, 1 vanilla pod, 20g low-fat butter, 5 tbsp Canderel, 1 tbsp lemon juice, 1 beaten egg.



Preparation

Quarter the strawberries into a bowl. Split the vanilla pod in 2 lengthways and scrape half the seeds out into the strawberries using the end of a knife. Add 3 tbsp Canderel. Heat in a bain-marie or in a bowl over a pan of hot water for 30 min and refrigerate to cool.

Sauté the apples in 20g butter with the the lemon juice. Add the rest of the vanilla seeds and cook on a high heat for 5 minutes. Leave to cool, then add the rest of the Canderel.

Arrange the apples over the ravioli sheets, brush the edges with beaten egg using a cooking brush, then fold over to make the ravioli, not leaving any air gaps. Use a pastry cutter to cut the ravioli cleanly and give them a proper shape.

Cook the ravioli in simmering water for around 4 minutes, drain them on kitchen roll and leave them to cool slightly at room temperature.

Re-heat the strawberry purée, place into dishes and add the lukewarm ravioli. Enjoy chilled or lukewarm.

















