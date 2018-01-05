Fruit wrap, strawberry coulis, recipe



Serves 6

By Canderel



Ingredients

2 eggs, 150g flour, 500ml milk, 30g low-fat butter, 8 tbsp Canderel, grated zest of one orange, 1 green apple, 1 mango (not too ripe), one very ripe green mango, 5 mint leaves, 200g strawberries, juice of half a lemon, 1 pinch salt.



Preparation

Pancake batter: Mix the flour, eggs, 4 tbsp Canderel, salt, orange zest and milk gradually to obtain a fluid batter. Set aside for half an hour before cooking your pancakes in a non-stick pan greased with butter (search our recipe database for more on making pancakes).

Coulis: Mix the strawberries with the lemon juice and the rest of the Canderel and refrigerate.

Fruit: Chop all of the fruit into thin slices, mix with the chopped mint and then roll up in the pancakes and dip in the strawberry coulis.

