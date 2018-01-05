>
>

Canape recipe ideas: Canapes dishes

  

Canape recipe ideas: Canapes dishes

Canapes © Top Hat - Canape recipe ideas: Canapes dishes
Canapes © Top Hat

When hosting an event or party, nothing goes down quite so well as finger food like canapés - essentially nibbles with style! What's more, they're easy and fun to make!

We've rounded up some of the best canapé recipes that can be made at home so you can look like a pro.

Whether you need to make vegetarian canapés, seafood nibbles or meaty treats, there's a canapé recipe here on Sofeminine to suit the occasion.

If you really want to make an impact with your next party your guests won't fail to appreciate beautifully presented canapés. Go on - add a touch of class with this selection of canapé recipe ideas...






 
  
Food and Drink Editor
20/09/2011
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Next Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         