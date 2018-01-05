Canape recipe ideas: Canapes dishes

>
Mini Savoury Tarts
 


Ingredients:
1x NEW JUS-ROL™ All Butter Shortcrust Pastry Sheet

Smoked Salmon and Dill filling:
30g smoked salmon torn into small pieces
Few fronds of dill - chopped

Red Onion & Goats Cheese filling:
1 small red onion - peeled, halved and thinly sliced
30g goat’s cheese
Little oil for sautéing
 
Egg custard filling:
1 large egg
100ml single cream
Black pepper

 
Method:
 
1. Preheat oven to 200⁰C / 180⁰C for fan assisted/ Gas Mark 6.

2. If making the goats cheese variety, gently sauté the sliced onion in a little oil until just tender, allow to cool.

3. Unroll pastry sheet and using a 5cm cutter cut out 20 discs and use to line a mini muffin mould.

4. Divide the smoked salmon between 10 of the cases and snip a little dill on top. Then divide the cooled onions between the other 10 cases and crumble the goat’s cheese on top.

5. Beat together the egg, cream and pepper and carefully pour into the cases, it is a good idea to pop mixture into a jug for this.

6. Bake for approx. 15 minutes until pastry is golden and filling is set.

7. Garnish with more smoked salmon or chopped herbs if desired




  
  
20/09/2011
