Canape recipe ideas: Canapes dishes

Mini Savoury Tarts



Black 1x NEW JUS-ROL™ All Butter Shortcrust Pastry Sheet30g smoked salmon torn into small piecesFew fronds of dill - chopped1 small red onion - peeled, halved and thinly sliced30g goat’s cheese Little oil for sautéing1 large egg100ml single cream Black pepper



1. Preheat oven to 200⁰C / 180⁰C for fan assisted/ Gas Mark 6.2. If making the goats cheese variety, gently sauté the sliced onion in a little oil until just tender, allow to cool.3. Unroll pastry sheet and using a 5cm cutter cut out 20 discs and use to line a mini muffin mould.4. Divide the smoked salmon between 10 of the cases and snip a little dill on top. Then divide the cooled onions between the other 10 cases and crumble the goat’s cheese on top.5. Beat together the egg, cream and pepper and carefully pour into the cases, it is a good idea to pop mixture into a jug for this.6. Bake for approx. 15 minutes until pastry is golden and filling is set.7. Garnish with more smoked salmon or chopped herbs if desired





