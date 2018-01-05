- Canape recipe ideas: Canapes dishes

>
Beetroot wrapped in smoked salmon

This canapé looks really impressive, tastes delicious, it is perfect for your gluten intolerant guests.

It can be made 4 hours in advance too!

Ingredients:
1 pack of ready cooked beetroot
1 pack of smoked salmon
3tbsp of crème fraiche
1 tsp of horseradish
1 pack of chives

How to make:
1. Slice the beetroot in to equal size (approx 2cm x 2cm.)

2. Mix crème fraiche and horseradish (taste - you might like it a little hotter)

3. Slice salmon into 2cm with ribbon.

4. Place the beetroot on the end of the salmon ribbon.

5. Put ½ tsp of crème fraiche mix on the beetroot and wrap the rest of the salmon
around it.

6. Boil a kettle - put chives in a bowl and pour the water over the chives. Leave for 1
minute.

7. Tie the chives around the salmon parcels.




  
  
20/09/2011
