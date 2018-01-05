Canape recipe ideas: Canapes dishes Beetroot wrapped in smoked salmon This canapé looks really impressive, tastes delicious, it is perfect for your gluten intolerant guests. It can be made 4 hours in advance too!



Ingredients:

1 pack of ready cooked beetroot

1 pack of smoked salmon

3tbsp of crème fraiche

1 tsp of horseradish

1 pack of chives



How to make:

1. Slice the beetroot in to equal size (approx 2cm x 2cm.)



2. Mix crème fraiche and horseradish (taste - you might like it a little hotter)



3. Slice salmon into 2cm with ribbon.



4. Place the beetroot on the end of the salmon ribbon.



5. Put ½ tsp of crème fraiche mix on the beetroot and wrap the rest of the salmon

around it.



6. Boil a kettle - put chives in a bowl and pour the water over the chives. Leave for 1

minute.



7. Tie the chives around the salmon parcels.





