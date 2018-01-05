Tuna with wasabi mayonnaise on prawn crackers Tuna with wasabi mayonnaise on prawn crackers © Top Hat

Tuna with wasabi mayonnaise on prawn crackers This is a lovely fresh canapé with an easy base to carry it, your guests will definitely be impressed.



Ingredients:

1 pack of prawn crackers from any supermarket

1 tuna steak

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1tsp wasabi - you might like less so taste as you go

1 cucumber

1 bunch spring onion

Black and white sesame seed

1 red chilli



How to make:

1. Cut your tuna steak in ½ keeping it approx 1 inch thick.



2. Sprinkle sesame seed on all sides of tuna.



3. Heat a splash of oil in a sauce. When hot, place tuna in pan for 1.5 -2 minutes on all 4 sides and put to one side.



4. Mix wasabi and mayonnaise together - remember to taste for strength. Julienne (slice really finely) the cucumber and spring onion.



5. Finely slice chilli.



6. This can all be done up to 4 hours in advance - remember to cover your cucumber and spring onion with damp kitchen towel and refrigerate, along with the tuna.



7. Slice tuna in 3mm thick slices.



8. Put wasabi mayonnaise on prawn cracker, followed by spring onion and cucumber, then tuna.



9. To decorate put a slice of cucumber and sprinkling of chilli with a small dollop of wasabi mayonnaise.





