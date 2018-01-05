Gorgonzola with caramelised red peppers tartlets

>
Canape recipe ideas: Canapes dishes

Thankfully supermarkets have worked taken the strain out of this canapé. You can now buy tart cases or croustades. Easy!

Ingredients:
1 pack croustades (24 normally in a pack)
3 red pepper
20g unsalted butter
2 sprigs rosemary
1 tbsp caster sugar
115g cream cheese
85g gorgonzola
1 bunch flat leaf parsley

How to make:
1. Slice peppers into thin strips, removing all membrane and gently fry with butter, rosemary (the whole sprig is fine) and sugar.

2. This slowly caramelises the peppers without colouring.

3. Mix cream cheese and gorgonzola until smooth.

4. To assemble, put a teaspoon of the cheese mixture into the croustades and a curl of caramelised peppers and garnish with a leaf of parsley.

Food and Drink Editor
20/09/2011
