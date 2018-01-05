Nutty Cheese twists Nutty Cheese Twists © Jus Rol Nutty Cheese twists Ingredients:

1x NEW JUS-ROL™ All Butter Puff Pastry Sheet

Beaten egg to glaze

30g roasted chopped hazelnuts (or other chopped nuts of your choice)

60g Emmenthal cheese - finely grated

Good pinch of rock salt How to make:

1. Preheat oven to 220⁰C / 200⁰C for fan assisted/ Gas Mark 7. Have a ready lined baking tray. Unroll the pastry sheet and glaze well with the beaten egg.



2. Scatter the chopped nuts, three quarters of the cheese and a sprinkling of salt evenly over the sheet, right to the edges.



3.Using the flat of your hand press gently down on the topping ingredients to help them to ‘stick’ to the pastry. Using a sharp knife cut the pastry sheet into 14 - 15 strips starting at one of the shorter sides.



4. Pick up one strip of pastry between the thumb and forefinger of each hand and twist the ends in opposite directions so that the strip itself twists.



5. Place the strip onto the baking sheet and press the two ends lightly down to keep its shape during baking. Repeat with all remaining strips. (You may need to use 2 baking trays).



6. Bake for approx. 10 minutes until risen and golden brown. Remove from the oven and scatter over the remaining cheese so that it melts onto the hot twists. Serve warm or cold.









