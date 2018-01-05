Canape recipe ideas: Canapes dishes Sundried tomato & mozzarella spiced deep fried rice balls © Jus Rol Sundried tomato & mozzarella spiced deep fried rice balls Rice tossed with crushed pepper, basil & parsley stuffed with bite size mozzarella pieces to form a gooey centre once deep fried and cut open Ingredients

250gms Tilda Sundried Tomato Steamed Basmati Rice (1 pack)

1 tbsp parsley roughly chopped

2 tbsp fresh basil roughly chopped

50gms parmesan finely grated

½ tsp coarsely ground black pepper

3 tbsp plain flour

1 tbsp water

10-12 small cubes of mozzarella (or any good melting cheese)

1 beaten egg

100gms breadcrumbs

Oil for deep frying How to make: 1. Heat the rice as per pack instructions. Tip the rice in a mixing bowl and leave to cool slightly for 5 minutes or so.



2. Add the parsley and basil to the rice along with the parmesan and crushed black pepper. Mix well.



3. Now add the flour a tablespoon at a time and sprinkle over the water. stir well to bring it all together. Refrigerate the mix for 10-15 minutes. 4. Beat the egg in a bowl and add the bread crumbs to a separate bowl. Heat the oil in a deep fat fryer or saucepan.



5. Divide the mixture into 10 or 12 small balls stuffing each one with a cube of the mozzarella. Cover the cheese completely with the rice encasing. 6. Once the oil starts shimmering you know it’s hot enough. Dip the rice ball in the beaten egg followed by the breadcrumbs and fry in batches.



7. Turn occasionally until they are golden brown about 2-3 minutes. Drain on kitchen paper and serve with a garlic & basil dipping sauce.





