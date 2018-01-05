Canape recipe ideas: Canapes dishes

Mini Caesar salads with garlic croutons and Quail’s eggs © Opies



This tasty vegetarian canapé is easy to make and makes a delicious light bite.



Ingredients:

50ml olive oil

2 garlic cloves

5g dried mixed herbs

1 little gem lettuce

20ml Caeser dressing

6 anchovy fillets

3 Opies Pickled Quails Eggs



How to make:

1. Cut six small rounds of baguette and mix with olive oil, garlic (crushed) and mixed herbs. Place in a pre-heated oven for four minutes. Remove and cool.

2. Place one small inner leaf of the little gem lettuce on top of the garlic crouton. Inside the lettuce leaf, place half a quail’s egg, and top with an anchovy fillet.



3. Garnish with a drizzle of Caesar dressing and a long of chive.







