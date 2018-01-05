|
Canape recipe ideas: Canapes dishes
Oyster Pakoras with Pesto, Dill and Lemon
This recipe is taken from an A-List chef, Gurpareet Bains debute recipe book, Indian SuperFood (£12.99 Absolute Press). His mouthwatering dishes are super healthy, so it's no wonder that he counts Gwyneth Paltrow and Goldie Hawn among his fans.
Naturally, and as you might expect, oysters aren’t celebrated as a superfood without justification - they are, in fact, nature’s highest source of zinc, which is essential for the body’s immune function and wound-healing capacity.
How to make:
2. Pour the batter into a bowl. Mix the oysters into the batter, making sure they are thoroughly coated.
3. Pour enough oil into a deep saucepan so that the oil is at least 3cm deep, then heat over a high heat until the oil is almost smoking.
4. Take the oysters out of the batter individually, shaking off any excess batter mix (discard any leftover batter). Fry in the hot oil for 15-20 seconds or until the oysters are golden brown all over - you may need to turn them over in the oil. Remove with a spatula and drain on kitchen paper.
5. Serve the oyster pakoras immediately on their shells, each with a 1/3 teaspoon dollop of the pesto, a squeeze of lemon and a pinch of chopped dill. These are best served on their own.
Food and Drink Editor
20/09/2011
