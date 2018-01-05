|
|
Canape recipe ideas: Canapes dishes
|
Bang Bang Chicken
Bang Bang Chicken is a spicy, flavourful nibble with a Chinese twist.
Ingredients:
1 tbsp sesame seeds
2 tbsp smooth peanut butter
½ garlic clove, crushed
2cm piece of ginger, grated
1 tbsp lemon juice
½ tbsp soy sauce
¼ tsp Tabasco
1 boneless chicken breast
20 baby filo tartlets
1 spring onion sliced on the diagonal
How to make:
1. Toast the sesame seeds in a dry pan over a low heat until nutty brown in colour.
2. Mix together peanut butter, garlic, ginger, lemon, soy and Tabasco to a smooth sauce.
3. Put chicken in a pan of cold water (enough to cover) and bring slowly to simmering point.
4. Simmer gently without boiling for 7-10 minutes. Cool completely in cooking liquid. Drain and cut into 1/8 inch slices.
5. Place 1 tsp of bang bang sauce in bottom of filo basket. Arrange chicken on top, sprinkle over sesame seeds. Garnish with spring onion slices to serve.