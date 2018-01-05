Canape recipe ideas: Canapes dishes Bang Bang Chicken © Edinburgh School of Food and Wine Bang Bang Chicken Bang Bang Chicken is a spicy, flavourful nibble with a Chinese twist.



Ingredients:

1 tbsp sesame seeds

2 tbsp smooth peanut butter

½ garlic clove, crushed

2cm piece of ginger, grated

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tbsp soy sauce

¼ tsp Tabasco

1 boneless chicken breast

20 baby filo tartlets

1 spring onion sliced on the diagonal How to make:

1. Toast the sesame seeds in a dry pan over a low heat until nutty brown in colour.



2. Mix together peanut butter, garlic, ginger, lemon, soy and Tabasco to a smooth sauce.



3. Put chicken in a pan of cold water (enough to cover) and bring slowly to simmering point.



4. Simmer gently without boiling for 7-10 minutes. Cool completely in cooking liquid. Drain and cut into 1/8 inch slices.



5. Place 1 tsp of bang bang sauce in bottom of filo basket. Arrange chicken on top, sprinkle over sesame seeds. Garnish with spring onion slices to serve.





