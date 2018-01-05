- In the kitchen with the kids! Cooking with children, recipes, menu ideas and cookery lessons for children

Children love to copy grown-ups so make the most of it and introduce them to cooking!



First of all, let them discover the pleasure of good food. Serve them dishes that they like, made with quality ingredients. Then start cooking together with them.



When your child is a bit more confident, give them the freedom to try a recipe that's clearly explained step by step. Expect mistakes: no-one's going to be a master chef the very first time they try!



If your child develops a real taste for cooking, why not enrol them on a cookery workshop?



Finally, arm yourself with some books and information, look for recipes... and get cooking!





AM, CB

