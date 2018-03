Splat Cooking workshops and parties. Cookery for children and teenagers

© Splat Cooking

Splat offers cookery workshops and parties for children and teenagers aged from 4 to 15 years old.



It's a fun way for children to experiment with cooking. A great idea for a birthday party with a difference!



Price: workshops from £25 and parties from £165

Information: 0870 766 8290 or www.splatcooking.com