Cooking Bus, Cookery workshops for children

Cooking Bus

The Cooking Bus is an initiative launched by the Food Standards Agency in a bid to encourage healthy eating and to introduce children to Cooking.



Dishes are prepared on the bus with the help of onboard teachers and children are invited to take part in food education sessions that complement the national curriculum.



Contact your child's school to find out if the Cooking Bus is due to visit

Information: www.food.gov.uk/healthiereating/nutritionschools/bus/