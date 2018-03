The Kitchen Academy, cooking and food activities for children

Launched in 2002, The Kitchen Academy provides cookery workshops and demonstrations for schools and communties.



They offer several workshops including a hands-on one where children watch a cookery demonstration and then split into groups of 5 or 6 to recreate the recipe they've just seen being made.



Contact: info@kitchenacademy.co.uk or tel: 07796 105 364

More information on the website: www.kitchenacademy.co.uk