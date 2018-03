One Cool Watermelon - Things I Eat! by Hannah Tofts A book that's designed to get young children talking about food and recognising different fruits and vegetables.



Each double page spread displays the name of a food alongside a clear photograph. Hidden behind the flaps is more detail of the food. Children are encouraged to ask questions, talk about their favourite foods and discuss tastes and textures.



One Cool Watermelon - Things I Eat! by Hannah Tofts, published by Zero to Ten, £9.99