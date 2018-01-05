>
The Good Food Show Scotland, London, Birmingham 2008

   

This November three cities play host to the biggest food and drink events on the calendar when the BBC Good Food Show opens its doors in Glasgow, London and Birmingham.

Make the most of this extravaganza to inspire both yourself and your children! Top chefs including Gordon Ramsay, Gary Rhodes and Jamie Oliver will be giving demonstrations as well as useful tips and advice.

It's an ideal opportunity to learn some new recipes and techniques in an entertaining environment, and there's a chance to take something yummy back home with you!

Venues and dates:
Scotland - SECC, Glasgow 31 October - 2 November
London - Olympia, 14-16 November
Birmingham - NEC, 26-30 November

Tickets for all BBC Good Food Shows are on sale now. Further details on ticket prices and theatre sessions can be found at www.bbcgoodfoodshow.com or by telephoning the ticket hotline on 0870 040 0393.




  
 
15/11/2008
