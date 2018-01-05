Hash browns, preparation © Illustration: Charlotte Gastaut Grate the peeled potatoes directly into a bowl, using the side with the big holes. It's a bit tough but it will build up those muscles! Wear washing-up gloves to avoid grated fingers.



Now grate the onion. Mind out, it will make your eyes water but that's normal! Borrow Dad's goggles so your eyes don't sting too much - you'll look a bit strange but never mind.



Once the potatoes and onion are grated, add 4 pinches of salt, a couple of pinches of pepper and the beaten egg and mix it all together with your hands. This is the best part: getting all messy!





