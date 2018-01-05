Hash browns, cooking



© Illustration: Charlotte Gastaut



Now it's cooking time, so be careful not to burn yourself!

Heat up 4 tablespoons of oil in a frying pan on a medium heat on the hob for 2 minutes.



Carefully put your hash brown mixture into the hot pan and spread it out using a wooden spatula. Make into hash brown shapes about 1cm thick.



Cook on one side for about 10 minutes so that they're nice and golden.



Then slide them onto a plate so you can put them back into the pan on the other side. Let them cook again for about 10 minutes.



When they have a nice colour all over, slide your hash browns onto a plate and they're ready!



Tip: serve with salad or eggs and bacon.