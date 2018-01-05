Hash browns, cooking

© Illustration: Charlotte Gastaut
Now it's cooking time, so be careful not to burn yourself!
Heat up 4 tablespoons of oil in a frying pan on a medium heat on the hob for 2 minutes.
Carefully put your hash brown mixture into the hot pan and spread it out using a wooden spatula. Make into hash brown shapes about 1cm thick.
Cook on one side for about 10 minutes so that they're nice and golden.
Then slide them onto a plate so you can put them back into the pan on the other side. Let them cook again for about 10 minutes.
When they have a nice colour all over, slide your hash browns onto a plate and they're ready!
Tip: serve with salad or eggs and bacon.