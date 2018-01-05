>
Hash browns, cooking
© Illustration: Charlotte Gastaut

Now it's cooking time, so be careful not to burn yourself!
Heat up 4 tablespoons of oil in a frying pan on a medium heat on the hob for 2 minutes.

Carefully put your hash brown mixture into the hot pan and spread it out using a wooden spatula. Make into hash brown shapes about 1cm thick.

Cook on one side for about 10 minutes so that they're nice and golden.

Then slide them onto a plate so you can put them back into the pan on the other side. Let them cook again for about 10 minutes.

When they have a nice colour all over, slide your hash browns onto a plate and they're ready!

Tip: serve with salad or eggs and bacon.




  
  
15/11/2008
