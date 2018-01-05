Albums
Dishes kids love...
Indian recipes: The best spicy and simple dishes
Egg recipes: Cracking recipe ideas for eggs
Healthy toddler recipes: Cook with your kids
Quick and easy starter recipes
Food and Drink Editor
15/11/2008
Article Plan
In the kitchen with the kids! Cooking with children, recipes, menu ideas and cookery lessons for children
Dishes kids love...
Children's favourite meals, recipe ideas for kids
Spaghetti in tomato sauce, pasta
Sweet pancakes, crepes
Chocolate mousse, chocolate dessert
Recipes to make with children, Simple recipes
Face pie, Children's dessert
Chocolate dominoes
Apple tart, apple recipe
Hash brown recipe
Hash browns, preparation
Hash browns, cooking
Learning to cook, fun cooking activities for children
The Kitchen Academy, cooking and food activities for children
Splat Cooking workshops and parties. Cookery for children and teenagers
Cooking Bus, Cookery workshops for children
The Cooking Book by Jane Bull
Big Cook Little Cook: Party Cook Book by Leanne Gill
One Cool Watermelon - Things I Eat! by Hannah Tofts
Milk and Cheese - Good for Me! by Sally Hewitt
The Good Food Show Scotland, London, Birmingham 2008
More recipes :
Boiled eggs wrapped in salmon
Baked eggs in tomatoes
Oven-baked vegetable tortilla
Red onion and white bean salad
Onion and cheese soda bread
Caramelised onion and goats cheese tart
Red Onion and Roast Cherry Tomato Soup
Squash, leek and feta puff slice
Broccoli and stilton flan
Rhubarb and orange tart
