In need of inspiration?
Egg recipes: Cracking recipe ideas for eggs
Indian recipes: The best spicy and simple dishes
Tomato Recipes: tasty tomato recipe ideas
Quick and easy starter recipes
Food and Drink Editor
15/11/2008
Article Plan
In the kitchen with the kids! Cooking with children, recipes, menu ideas and cookery lessons for children
▼
Children's favourite meals, recipe ideas for kids
Spaghetti in tomato sauce, pasta
Sweet pancakes, crepes
Chocolate mousse, chocolate dessert
Recipes to make with children, Simple recipes
Face pie, Children's dessert
Chocolate dominoes
Apple tart, apple recipe
Hash brown recipe
Hash browns, preparation
Hash browns, cooking
Learning to cook, fun cooking activities for children
The Kitchen Academy, cooking and food activities for children
Splat Cooking workshops and parties. Cookery for children and teenagers
Cooking Bus, Cookery workshops for children
In need of inspiration?
The Cooking Book by Jane Bull
Big Cook Little Cook: Party Cook Book by Leanne Gill
One Cool Watermelon - Things I Eat! by Hannah Tofts
Milk and Cheese - Good for Me! by Sally Hewitt
The Good Food Show Scotland, London, Birmingham 2008
More recipes :
Mango and Chilli Chutney
Indian Samosas
Warm dal with spinach
Biryani
Chicken and Potato Curry
Apricot Chicken
Creamy Lamb Masala
Chennai Chicken Curry
Karai Bhuna Meatballs
Kashmiri Rice
