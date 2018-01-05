- Mussels recipes, moules frites, mussels in white wine sauce, preparing mussels

The Romans were mad about mussels, but they weren't known to us until Irish sailor Patrick Walton first cultivated them in the 18th century. The story goes that after being shipwrecked, he hung fishing nets from poles to try and catch food and found mussels attached to the poles!



There are many more different ways of cooking mussels than in white wine sauce with frites. Mussels bring a light savour of the sea to your curries, pasty, soups, gratins, stews, grills and kebas. They can be eaten cooked or raw all year round.



Find out about the different varieties of mussels, their nutritional value, how to choose and prepare them.



Mussels at the ready? Check out our original selection of recipes that will please everyone.





VP, SH

