Recipe: Moules frites, mussels white wine sauce, chips, variations

The grand classique:



Serves 4

Preparation: 20-25 minutes

Cooking time: 20-30 minutes



Ingredients:



- 8 peeled, chopped shallots

- 80g butter

- 300ml dry white wine

- pepper

- 4 sprigs parsley

- 4 litres of well washed and scrubbed mussels

- chopped parsley



Fry the shallots in 30 butter for 3-4 minutes. Add the wine, pepper and parsley stalks, cover and leave to cook for 15 minutes on a low heat. Add the mussels, turn the heat up and mix from time to time. Remove the mussels gradually and place in a serving dish, throwing out any that stay closed, are an unusual colour or seem full of sand.



Keep however much of the cooking juice you need for your sauce on the heat. Add the butter in pieces and whip it in. Taste to check seasoning (as a rule, you don't need to add salt because the cooking juice contains enough).



Pour the sauce over the mussels and sprinke with parsley. Serve with French fries.



Variations: instead of butter, use either finely-grated garlic in your sauce or curry seasoning and cream. Other possibilities include blue cheese, pesto, fennel and lemon.