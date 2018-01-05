>
>
>
Fish and seafood

Recipe: Moules frites, mussels white wine sauce, chips, variations

 
Recipe: Moules frites, mussels white wine sauce, chips, variations

The grand classique:

Serves 4
Preparation: 20-25 minutes
Cooking time: 20-30 minutes

Ingredients:

- 8 peeled, chopped shallots
- 80g butter
- 300ml dry white wine
- pepper
- 4 sprigs parsley
- 4 litres of well washed and scrubbed mussels
- chopped parsley  

Fry the shallots in 30 butter for 3-4 minutes. Add the wine, pepper and parsley stalks, cover and leave to cook for 15 minutes on a low heat. Add the mussels, turn the heat up and mix from time to time. Remove the mussels gradually and place in a serving dish, throwing out any that stay closed, are an unusual colour or seem full of sand. 

Keep however much of the cooking juice you need for your sauce on the heat. Add the butter in pieces and whip it in. Taste to check seasoning (as a rule, you don't need to add salt because the cooking juice contains enough). 

Pour the sauce over the mussels and sprinke with parsley. Serve with French fries.  

Variations: instead of butter, use either finely-grated garlic in your sauce or curry seasoning and cream. Other possibilities include blue cheese, pesto, fennel and lemon.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
13/03/2009
Tags Fish and seafood
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
SudokuDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringPlay Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         