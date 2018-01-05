Recipe: Mussels with Valerie sauce Preparation: 15 min

Cooking time: 20 min



Ingredients for 2 people:

1 kg mussels (360g shelled)

1 shallot

125ml white wine

1 egg yolk

1 tsp cornflour

1/2 lemon

Salt & pepper



Recipe:

Dice the shallot and heat in a saucepan with the white wine.

Season and bring to the boil, then add the mussels.

Keep stirring as you cook them, and remove from the heat as soon as the mussels are cooked. Separate the mussels from the sauce, sieve the sauce, add egg yolk to the sieved mixture and beat.

Mix the cornflour and lemon juice, add to the sauce and pour over the mussels.

Mix and heat for a few minutes before serving.









