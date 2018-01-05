Recipe Mussels tapas

Preparation: 30 min

Cooking time: 20 min



Ingredients for 4 people:

- 12 mussels

- 15 g shallots

- 200 ml Noilly Prat (white vermouth)



Sauce

- 20 g courgettes

- 20 g red and green peppers, peeled

- 20 g chives, snipped

- 20 g tomatoes,

- 20 g fennel

- 5 g salt

- 10 ml vinegar

- 10 ml olive oil

- 10 ml tomato juice



Recipe:

Mussels:

- Put the Noilly Prat and shallots in a saucepan and bring to boil then flambé.

- Add mussels and cook until they have opened.

- Take off top mussel shells.

- Chill.



Sauce: (prepare the night before)

- Dice the vegetables and mix in a bowl.

- Add salt, vinegar, tomato juice and olive oil.

- Leave overnight.



- Serve mussels with a little sauce in each shell or on the side.



