Recipe Mussels tapas

Preparation: 30 min
Cooking time: 20 min
Ingredients for 4 people:
- 12 mussels
- 15 g shallots
- 200 ml Noilly Prat (white vermouth)
Sauce
- 20 g courgettes
- 20 g red and green peppers, peeled
- 20 g chives, snipped
- 20 g tomatoes,
- 20 g fennel
- 5 g salt
- 10 ml vinegar
- 10 ml olive oil
- 10 ml tomato juice
Recipe:
Mussels:
- Put the Noilly Prat and shallots in a saucepan and bring to boil then flambé.
- Add mussels and cook until they have opened.
- Take off top mussel shells.
- Chill.
Sauce: (prepare the night before)
- Dice the vegetables and mix in a bowl.
- Add salt, vinegar, tomato juice and olive oil.
- Leave overnight.
- Serve mussels with a little sauce in each shell or on the side.