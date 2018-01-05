Recipe Grilled fish with mussels Preparation: 30 min

Cooking time: 20 min





Ingredients for 4 people:

4 lean fillets fish

2 litres mussels

1 lemon

2 tablespoons tomatoes, chopped

1 teaspoon caster sugar

1 teaspoon ginger

Coriander, chopped

Sesame oil

Chilli sauce

4 limes, cut into quarters

200g rice

2g saffron

3 litres water



Recipe:

Mix the lemon juice, coriander, oil and chilli sauce together, heat gently for 5 minutes.

Slowly cook rice, stirring saffron into cooking water, then cover.

Grill fish for 5 minutes.

Grill mussels, until open, discarding any that do not open.

Serve fish and mussels together, covered in sauce.

Serve with saffron rice and drizzle lime juice around edge of plate to decorate.





