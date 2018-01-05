>
>
>
Fish and seafood

Recipe Grilled fish with mussels

 
Recipe Grilled fish with mussels

Preparation: 30 min
Cooking time: 20 min


Ingredients for 4 people:
4 lean fillets fish
2 litres mussels
1 lemon
2 tablespoons tomatoes, chopped
1 teaspoon caster sugar
1 teaspoon ginger
Coriander, chopped
Sesame oil
Chilli sauce
4 limes, cut into quarters
200g rice
2g saffron
3 litres water

Recipe:
Mix the lemon juice, coriander, oil and chilli sauce together, heat gently for 5 minutes.
Slowly cook rice, stirring saffron into cooking water, then cover.
Grill fish for 5 minutes.
Grill mussels, until open, discarding any that do not open.
Serve fish and mussels together, covered in sauce.
Serve with saffron rice and drizzle lime juice around edge of plate to decorate.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
13/03/2009
Tags Fish and seafood
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         