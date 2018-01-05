Recipe Grilled fish with mussels

Preparation: 30 min
Cooking time: 20 min
Ingredients for 4 people:
4 lean fillets fish
2 litres mussels
1 lemon
2 tablespoons tomatoes, chopped
1 teaspoon caster sugar
1 teaspoon ginger
Coriander, chopped
Sesame oil
Chilli sauce
4 limes, cut into quarters
200g rice
2g saffron
3 litres water
Recipe:
Mix the lemon juice, coriander, oil and chilli sauce together, heat gently for 5 minutes.
Slowly cook rice, stirring saffron into cooking water, then cover.
Grill fish for 5 minutes.
Grill mussels, until open, discarding any that do not open.
Serve fish and mussels together, covered in sauce.
Serve with saffron rice and drizzle lime juice around edge of plate to decorate.