Fish and seafood

Recipe Seafood paella

   
Preparation: 1h
Cooking time: 1h 25 min

Ingredients for 6-8 people:
400g rice
500g squid
1 litre mussels
12 langoustines
200g chorizo (Spanish sausage)
1 chicken
500g peas
4 cloves garlic
4 green peppers
6 tomatoes
1/2 glass olive oil
1 packet saffron
Salt, pepper and cayenne pepper

Recipe:
Slice the chicken into pieces, wash the squid and slice into rings.
Heat oil in a frying pan and cook chicken until golden. Add squid, sliced chorizo and crushed garlic and leave to cook slowly.
Peel and dice the pepper and add to the meat and fish.
Stir with a wooden spoon.
Peel and dice tomatoes, add to frying pan and stir.
Add 1 litre of warm water, mix in thoroughly.
Season and leave to cook for 15 minutes.
In a separate pan, boil some salt water, then add the mussels, which should open easily.
Cook languostines in boiling water for five minutes also.
Wash rice and add to frying pan. Add saffron, mussels and langoustines and cook for at least 20 minutes.




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
13/03/2009
