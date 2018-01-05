Albums
Albums
Food and Drink
Recipes
Fish and seafood
There's more to mussels than moules-frites!
Quick and easy starter recipes
Healthy and delicious fish and seafood recipes
Mulled Wine: The Top Recipes To Kick Start Christmas
Vinaigrette and salad dressing
Sarah Horrocks
13/03/2009
Article Plan
Mussels recipes, moules frites, mussels in white wine sauce, preparing mussels
▼
There's more to mussels than moules-frites!
Nutritional information, value, mussels
Bouchot mussels, variteties, species
Tips and advice on choosing and preparing mussels
Recipe: Moules frites, mussels white wine sauce, chips, variations
Recipe Mussel vegetable crunch
Recipe: Mussels with Valerie sauce
Recipe Mussels tapas
Recipe Grilled fish with mussels
Recipe Seafood paella
More recipes :
Stir fried radishes & coriander
Fruity radish juice
Radish butter on rye toast with soft-boiled eggs
Radish and beetroot chutney
Indian spiced radishes and pumpkin
Japanese style radish and rare beef roll-ups
Salad of grilled broccoli, peaches & goats’ cheese
Giant couscous with cucumber, mint & mandarin olive oil
BBQ Pink Lady® apple kebabs with ginger yoghurt dip
Strawberry and vanilla toasted brioche
