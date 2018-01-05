- Healthy recipes using whole grains and cereals, wholegrain, wholewheat, healthy

We all love rice and pasta, but a little change is as good as a rest...and can do you a lot of good.



Time to change your carb habits and swap your tired old farfalle and long grain for whole grains, cereals and pulses. They're high in filling vegetable protein, low in fat (plus the fats they do contain are healthy ones!) and high in complex carbs (those ones that release energy slowly and stop the energy crahses that send us sprinting to the chocolate machine for a sugar hit!).



Get into cereals with our 10 recipes to help you incorporate wheat, oats, lentils and all things wholegrain into your diet. Are you getting enough of these top 5 slimming whole grains and pulses?



They're fab for your insides and keep you looking good on the outside to boot. Enjoy!





VG, SH

