Preparation: 5 min

Cooking time: 10 min



Ingredients (serves 4)

2 tbsp oil

100g lettuce leaves

1 large onion

1 big clove of garlic

6 tbsp oats

1 litre chicken stock

1 pinch nutmeg

1 sprig of thyme

1 bay leaf



Preparation

> Dissolve the stock in a litre of boiling water.



> Heat the oil in a pan and add the diced onion and lettuce leaves.

When the onion is tender, add the stock and pour in the oats. Add the crushed garlic, thyme and bay leaf.



> Bring to the boil and leave to simmer for 5 minutes. Remove the bay leaf and thyme, season with nutmeg and serve.



Why it's so good...

It's a light but nourishing. Oats are very simple but full of vitamins and fibre. You can make it in advance and re-heat in the microwave. Add a bit of soy sauce for extra flavour.