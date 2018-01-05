Preparation: 5 min
Cooking time: 10 min
Ingredients (serves 4)
2 tbsp oil
100g lettuce leaves
1 large onion
1 big clove of garlic
6 tbsp oats
1 litre chicken stock
1 pinch nutmeg
1 sprig of thyme
1 bay leaf
Preparation
> Dissolve the stock in a litre of boiling water.
> Heat the oil in a pan and add the diced onion and lettuce leaves.
When the onion is tender, add the stock and pour in the oats. Add the crushed garlic, thyme and bay leaf.
> Bring to the boil and leave to simmer for 5 minutes. Remove the bay leaf and thyme, season with nutmeg and serve.
Why it's so good...
It's a light but nourishing. Oats are very simple but full of vitamins and fibre. You can make it in advance and re-heat in the microwave. Add a bit of soy sauce for extra flavour.