Oat soup

 
Oat soup

Preparation: 5 min
Cooking time: 10 min

Ingredients (serves 4)
2 tbsp oil
100g lettuce leaves
1 large onion
1 big clove of garlic
6 tbsp oats
1 litre chicken stock
1 pinch nutmeg
1 sprig of thyme
1 bay leaf

Preparation
> Dissolve the stock in a litre of boiling water.

> Heat the oil in a pan and add the diced onion and lettuce leaves.
When the onion is tender, add the stock and pour in the oats. Add the crushed garlic, thyme and bay leaf.

> Bring to the boil and leave to simmer for 5 minutes. Remove the bay leaf and thyme, season with nutmeg and serve.

Why it's so good...
It's a light but nourishing. Oats are very simple but full of vitamins and fibre. You can make it in advance and re-heat in the microwave. Add a bit of soy sauce for extra flavour.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
24/02/2008
