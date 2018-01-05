Wholegrain bread recipe

Preparation: 20 min + 3 hours to rise

Cooking time: 30 min



Ingredients (serves 6)

300g wholegrain flour (try organic shops)

100g wholewheat flour

12g yeast

250ml lukewarm water

2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp salt



Preparation

> Put the yeast in lukewarm water. Sieve all the flour into a large bowl, add the dissolved yeast, oil and salt. Knead the dough for 10 minutes until smooth and elastic (don't give up when it sticks to your hands at first!). Flour and leave to rise for about an hour and a half covered with a tea towel, in a hot place such as an airing cupboard or in the oven with the power off, the door shut and a bowl of hot water next to the dough).



> Work the dough into the shape of a fat round loaf, strike the surface, and leave to rise again for an hour and a half as before.



> Preheat the oven to 240°C (GM8). Put the bread in the oven, place an ovenproof bowl of water next to it (to stop it from drying out) and cook for 30 minutes.

Leave to cool on a rack before eating.



Why it's so good...

It has an acidic flavour and a sweet, slightly nutty taste too. And did you know kneading bread is therapeutic? It does take three and a half hours to make all in all, but it's worth it and you can always freeze it. Making bread is a great way of occupying a Sunday afternoon and fills the house with yummy aromas. It tastes great with fresh goat's cheese or vegetables.