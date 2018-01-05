>
Lentil purée

 
Lentil purée

Preparation: 15 min
Cooking time: 30-40 min

Ingredients (serves 4)
375g lentils
65g carrots
1 onion pierced with a clove
1 clove garlic
1 bouquet garni
40g butter
40g crème fraîche

Preparation
> Peel and dice the carrots.

> Put the lentils in cold water along with the carrots, bouquet garni and onion. Bring to the boil and simmer for 40 minutes. Season.

> Drain the lentils, remove the bouquet garni and clove. Blend in a food processor on a low setting, chop the butter into pieces and add, along with the cream. Check seasoning and serve.

Why it's so good...
Because lentils are yummy, the carrot gives them a slightly sweet edge, the onion adds texture and the garlic gives it a powerful taste. Serve with salad or sautéed mushrooms and voilà: there you have a whole meal packed with nutrients.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
24/02/2008
Reader ranking:5/5 
