Lentil purée

Preparation: 15 min

Cooking time: 30-40 min



Ingredients (serves 4)

375g lentils

65g carrots

1 onion pierced with a clove

1 clove garlic

1 bouquet garni

40g butter

40g crème fraîche



Preparation

> Peel and dice the carrots.



> Put the lentils in cold water along with the carrots, bouquet garni and onion. Bring to the boil and simmer for 40 minutes. Season.



> Drain the lentils, remove the bouquet garni and clove. Blend in a food processor on a low setting, chop the butter into pieces and add, along with the cream. Check seasoning and serve.



Why it's so good...

Because lentils are yummy, the carrot gives them a slightly sweet edge, the onion adds texture and the garlic gives it a powerful taste. Serve with salad or sautéed mushrooms and voilà: there you have a whole meal packed with nutrients.