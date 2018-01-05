Indian lentil dhal

Preparation: 10 min

Cooking time: 30 min



Ingredients (serves 4)

200g lentils

1 litre of water

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp turmeric

2 cloves garlic

1-2 green chillies (or peppers)

1 large pinch of salt

2 tbsp olive oil



Preparation

> Cook the lentils in water along with the spices for 20-30 minutes, until they absorb all the water, and remove from the heat.



> Remove the chilli seeds and dice very finely.



> Crush the garlic finely and heat in a pan until it starts to brown lightly. Put the dhal onto the plates, sprinkle with garlic and chilli and serve.



Why it's so good...

It's a feast for the eyes, and the spices give it real flavour! Turmeric and coriander are essential. A light, quick and easy meal.