Indian lentil dhal

Preparation: 10 min
Cooking time: 30 min
Ingredients (serves 4)
200g lentils
1 litre of water
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp turmeric
2 cloves garlic
1-2 green chillies (or peppers)
1 large pinch of salt
2 tbsp olive oil
Preparation
> Cook the lentils in water along with the spices for 20-30 minutes, until they absorb all the water, and remove from the heat.
> Remove the chilli seeds and dice very finely.
> Crush the garlic finely and heat in a pan until it starts to brown lightly. Put the dhal onto the plates, sprinkle with garlic and chilli and serve.
Why it's so good...
It's a feast for the eyes, and the spices give it real flavour! Turmeric and coriander are essential. A light, quick and easy meal.