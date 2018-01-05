Wholewheat pasta, chicken and artichoke salad Preparation: 10 min

Cooking time: 10 min



Ingredients (serves 4)

500g wholewheat pasta

1 small roast chicken

1 tin of artichoke hearts in brine

3 tbsp flavoured olive oil

2 tbsp vinegar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

salt and freshly-ground pepper



Preparation

> Cook the pasta al dente in salted boiling water. Drain the artichoke hearts and chop into pieces. Pick and chop the chicken into pieces, removing the skin.



> Drain the pasta, run under cold water and drain well. Mix in 1 tbsp of olive oil to stop the pasta from sticking together, and add the chicken and artichokes.



> Mix the mustard with a little pepper, a pinch of salt, the vinegar and remaining oil, pour over the pasta and mix.



> Refrigerate for a few hours before serving.



Why it's so good...

The taste speaks for itself! It's filling and will keep you going, and makes a fab packed lunch or picnic. You can get hold of preserved artichoke hearts in brine all year round.





