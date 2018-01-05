Wholewheat pasta, chicken and artichoke salad

Preparation: 10 min
Cooking time: 10 min
Ingredients (serves 4)
500g wholewheat pasta
1 small roast chicken
1 tin of artichoke hearts in brine
3 tbsp flavoured olive oil
2 tbsp vinegar
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
salt and freshly-ground pepper
Preparation
> Cook the pasta al dente in salted boiling water. Drain the artichoke hearts and chop into pieces. Pick and chop the chicken into pieces, removing the skin.
> Drain the pasta, run under cold water and drain well. Mix in 1 tbsp of olive oil to stop the pasta from sticking together, and add the chicken and artichokes.
> Mix the mustard with a little pepper, a pinch of salt, the vinegar and remaining oil, pour over the pasta and mix.
> Refrigerate for a few hours before serving.
Why it's so good...
The taste speaks for itself! It's filling and will keep you going, and makes a fab packed lunch or picnic. You can get hold of preserved artichoke hearts in brine all year round.