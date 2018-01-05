>
Cabbage rolls stuffed with lentils

 
Preparation: 30 min
Cooking time: 1 hour

Ingredients (serves 4)
200g lentils
1 green cabbage
100g bacon
1 onion
1 carrot
500ml stock

Preparation
>Cook the lentils in boiling water, cook the bacon and mix in.
Blanch the cabbage leaves in boiling water for 2 minutes, then soak them in iced water straight away so that they retain their colour.

> Wrap the lentils and chopped bacon in cabbage leaf parcels and tie with string. Dice the onion and carrot, place in a pan with the stock, float the parcels on top, drizzle with stock and leave to cook for around an hour on a gentle heat. Serve the parcels with the onion and carrot on the side.

Why it's so good...
This is a great - and appealing - way of eating veg. Add other ingredients such as tomatoes to the stuffing if you fancy. Serve either on its or or with mains such as pork cooked in mustard or grilled salmon. This also makes an original starter served cold with a strong dressing, and can be made up the night before.




  
  
