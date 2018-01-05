>
>

Wholegrain shortcrust pastry

 
Preparation: 15 min
Cooking time: 25-45 min

Ingredients (serves 6)
200g wholegrain flour
100g vegetable fat (margarine or oil)
Optional: 3 tbsp brown sugar (for sweet recipes)
100-150ml lukewarm water, depending on consistency)
1 pinch salt

Preparation
> Sieve the flour and salt (and sugar, if including), add the margarine and water. Make the dough quickly and mould into a ball. Add flour if the dough isn't firm enough. Wrap in cling film and leave to cool for 30 minutes in the fridge.

> Take the dough out for 10 minutes before rolling it. Use for tarts or shortcrust pastries such as turnovers.

Why it's so good...
It has a wonderful, lightly acidic flavour and a grilled taste. Ideal for savoury tarts, and perfect for sweet tarts (apple, pear or rhubarb). Vegetable fat (be careful to use margarine, not butter) are much healthier too, so there's no reason not to enjoy this recipe!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
24/02/2008
